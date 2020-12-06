Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Botswana retail giant Choppies sues PwC over ‘unethical tactics’

0

Two directors of retail giant Choppies Enterprises are suing auditing firm PwC for R600-million for allegedly using unethical tactics to force the company to hire a director from the firm.

In papers filed in the Botswana high court in Gaborone, Choppies’ chief executive officer, Rama­chandra Ottapathu, and its executive director, Ismail Farouk, allege that PwC failed to complete an audit in order to pressurise Choppies to employ a PwC director, Rudi Binedell, as the head of its finance department. 

They allege that the failure to release the audit results caused the Choppies’ share price to collapse on the Botswana and Johannesburg stock exchanges, where the company is listed. They are suing the auditing firm and Binedell.

Choppies is one of the largest supermarket chains in southern Africa, operating in Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania and Kenya.

Choppies says in early 2018 it engaged PwC to assess a number of past accounting practices, including those related to previous acquisitions, that needed independent verification and legal analysis. 


The directors say PwC promised to be independent and professional and submit its findings in September 2018. 

But according to the court papers, in March 2018 two members of Choppies’s audit committee, Robert Neil Matthews and Sidney Allan Muller, solicited the employment of Binedell as Choppies’s chief finance officer and asked that he be offered 50-million shares in the retailer under the employee option scheme as an incentive. 

“Muller requested that Binedell join Choppies as the group finance director,” the Choppies directors say.

Ottapathu and Farouk say they found this request unethical, considering that Binedell was expected to audit the retailers’ financials. They add that, after the refusal, working with PwC became such a strenuous task that PwC refused to sign off on the financials. 

They claimed that Binedell’s role was changed to that of a forensic investigator of Choppies’s books. “Binedell stated that he was under a lot of pressure from people within his firm (especially the PWC Africa chief of operations),” reads the Choppies affidavit, without naming the chief of operations. 

“He stated that PWC had identified various … irregularities that needed to be reported.” 

This PwC decision had a far-reaching consequence for Choppies. Ottapathu was suspended as chief executive, and Choppies lost around 75% of its market capitalisation between September and November 2018. The retail giant was only recently reinstated on the JSE. 

PwC had not made public its responding affidavit at time of going to press. However, PwC director Binedell confirmed that PwC is currently “embroiled in legal proceedings” with Ottapathu and Farouk, and said PwC will defend itself in court. “Out of respect for the court’s process we do not believe it appropriate to comment publicly on the ­matter,” he said.

An affidavit from former Choppies board member Dorcas Ana Kgosietsile has also been lodged with the court. In it, Kgosietsile said that Binedell was offered a position as finance director of Choppies at an irregular dinner meeting — called by the PwC directors — that bypassed the procedures of the Choppies board’s rules and audit committee.

This story was produced by the INK Centre for Investigative Journalism

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Joel Konopo
Joel Konopo is the co-founder of the INK Centre for Investigative Journalism. He is a former Botswana Guardian editor and a board member of the Media Institute of Southern Africa

Related stories

National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba -
Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

khaya koko -
Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
Read more
Thought Leader

Political elites, not foreigners, are to blame for South Africa’s problems

Andile Zulu -
What if we told foreigners to voetsek? We have fallen victim to the illusion of scarcity. And we are led to wrongly believe immigrants are a threat
Read more
Coronavirus

Corruption forces health shake-up in Gauteng

khaya koko -
Dr Thembi Mokgethi appointed as new health MEC as premier seeks to stop Covid-19 malfeasance
Read more
Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never meet

carien du plessis -
Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
Read more
National

Zuma maintains his true colours at Zondo commission

Niren Tolsi -
The former president’s escapades at the commission of inquiry into state capture are a far cry from Nelson Mandela’s response when summonsed to testify in the high court
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Botswana retail giant Choppies sues PwC over ‘unethical tactics’

Choppies Enterprises chief executive and executive director claim the auditing firm asked for a job for one if its directors — and dragged its feet on an audit when refused.
joel konopo -
Read more
Business

The end of the office as we know it?

As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: SA’s sad tale wagged by ANC dogma

To all intents and purposes, the ANC is the government. It is South Africa. The policies made at Luthuli House decide where we go. The corollary of this is that anything bad in the ANC quickly poisons our state and its institutions.
Editorial -
Read more
Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.