 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Eswatini cop says ‘not in my name’

Citizens have been growing increasingly disgruntled (the image below is from unrest in 2018) at the dictatorial regime of King Mswati. (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP)
0

Sergeant Cebile Shongwe has resigned from the Eswatini police service saying she was tired of serving a government that continues to oppress and kill innocent civilians.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Zweli Martin Dlamini
Zweli Martin Dlamini is the editor of the Swaziland News, an independent online publication. He has over ten years experience as a journalist and was once attached to AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism for training on investigative journalism. Dlamini has been persecuted several times by the Eswatini government for writing critical articles against King Mswati. He has worked with various international media organisations that include the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as a contributor for Eswatini stories

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Africa

Eswatini cop says ‘not in my name’

A police officer has fled the country after making allegations of human rights abuses
zweli martin dlamini
Politics

eThekwini councillors rebel over ANC’s choice for deputy mayor

Political feathers are ruffled as deputy mayor candidate Diana Hoorzuk is ‘imposed’ on eThekwini by provincial executive council
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Africa

Eswatini cop says ‘not in my name’

A police officer has fled the country after making allegations of human rights abuses
zweli martin dlamini
Africa

#BringBackOurGirls: A story of the Nigerian girls’ rescue

When 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram from a remote area in Nigeria, the world called for their rescue. A new book, Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria’s Missing Schoolgirls, gives the details of how 164 were freed.
aanu adeoye
Politics

eThekwini councillors rebel over ANC’s choice for deputy mayor

Political feathers are ruffled as deputy mayor candidate Diana Hoorzuk is ‘imposed’ on eThekwini by provincial executive council
Paddy Harper
Environment

South Africa wastes 10 million tons of food a year

A new study shows how 45% of the available food supply is wasted in the country
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×