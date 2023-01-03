Subscribe

Africa

Iconic Zimbabwe public library crumbles as MPs feast on public funds

Officials at the library say they are racing against time to save the architectural marvel from collapsing into rubble
0

An iconic public library in Zimbabwe’s second city faces collapse after years of structural deterioration amid poor funding for the country’s public service sector. 

The Bulawayo Public Library is a city landmark built more than a century ago. It is home to thousands of books that have nurtured some of the city’s luminaries, but years of under-funding have meant the maintenance of the building has all but been neglected.

This as public amenities in the country have not been spared the devastating effects of a decades-long economic crisis that has stripped critical sectors of government funding.

With the city already struggling to provide essential services such as water and refuse collection among others, public library’s needs have for years been pushed to the periphery.

Officials at the library say they are racing against time to save the architectural marvel from collapsing into rubble amid a leaking roof, peeling paint and unstable floors.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Marko Phiri
Marko Phiri
Marko Phiri is a freelance journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The left must break away from the ANC now

Excluded from power in the ruling party, Cosatu and the SACP need to rethink their strategy
Imraan Buccus Guest Author
Sport

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

A funeral procession will be held on Tuesday through Santos and past the house of Pele's mother, 100-year-old Celeste Arantes
rodrigo almonacid a
Africa

Iconic Zimbabwe public library crumbles as MPs feast on public...

M&G PREMIUM

Officials at the library say they are racing against time to save the architectural marvel from collapsing into rubble
Marko Phiri
Top Six

Brazil stocks fall on Lula’s first day, led by Petrobras

A day after the veteran leftist took office for a four-year term, succeeding far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, the Sao Paulo stock exchange's Ibovespa index was down 3.25% in afternoon trading
Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×