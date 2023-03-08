Subscribe

Eswatini Air hitting the skies this month

As a revamped operation, Eswatini Air said it was taking a cautious approach to ensure a smooth entry in the market by introducing its service in four phases.

The launch phase is between the King Mswati III International and OR Tambo in Johannesburg, operating two flights per day effectively from 26 March.

The second phase is the flight to Harare, Zimbabwe, effective from 14 April, and offering four flights per week — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The third phase, flights to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, will be added to the schedule effective from 5 May, offering flights each day of the week.

Phase three also includes the introduction of a third daily flight between King Mswati III and Johannesburg.

The final launch phase entails the addition of Cape Town to the route network, effective from 2 June. Cape Town flights will be operated three times per week — Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“The reservations and ticketing system is now open for bookings and ticket purchases,” Eswatini Tourism confirmed.

Eswatini Air was formerly known as the Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation.

This story was first published by CAJ  

Sambulo Dlamini

The new airline will commence flights at the end of this month, heralding a new chapter in the country’s travel and tourism industry
sambulo dlamini
