SANDF repatriates more troops from the DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reportedly begun the repatriation of additional troops and equipment deployed in Lubumbashi, in southern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), after the capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

A contingency force was dispatched in February 2025 to reinforce the Southern African Development Community Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) troops who were barracked by M23 rebels in Goma and Sake, North Kivu. However, these additional troops were never engaged in any direct combat.

In February, Reuters quoted Chris Hattingh, the defense spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance, as saying that SANDF had deployed 700 to 800 additional troops to Lubumbashi, a city 1 500km from M23 positions in South Kivu.

Flight data observed by defence analysts indicates that, since 14 September, a Boeing 737 and an Il-76, operating under SANDF callsigns, have been used multiple times to airlift troops and equipment from Lubumbashi and Kinshasa to Pretoria.

SANDF spokesperson Admiral Prince Tshabalala had not responded to questions from the Mail & Guardian by the time of publication.

This repatriation operation comes amid growing tension between the SANDF and the South African National Defence Union concerning unpaid allowances for troops deployed to the DRC as part of the unsuccessful SAMIDRC mission.

Nearly 3 000 troops are threatening legal action over the unpaid allowances — additional compensation beyond their regular salaries — estimated at R600 000 per soldier. The SANDF states that it is still in the process of demobilising the members.

The 45th SADC summit issued a warning to the DRC regarding an outstanding payment of $48 million for the SAMIDRC mission. The DRC president chose not to attend the summit, fearing he would not be permitted to speak.