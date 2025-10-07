Commonwealth says Botswana’s 2024 elections were broadly credible

Botswana's 2024 elections were marked by heightened political contestation against a backdrop of socio-economic challenges including rising unemployment and climate-related pressures.

The Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) has commended the peaceful conducting of Botswana’s 2024 general elections and the professionalism of electoral staff, but raised serious concerns over voter education, transparency, gender representation and the preparedness of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The 30 October elections were marked by heightened political contestation against a backdrop of socio-economic challenges including rising unemployment and climate-related pressures.

In its assessment, the CET said the elections were broadly credible with voters, polling staff and citizen observers demonstrating exemplary commitment, despite logistical challenges, such as long queues and harsh weather.

It commended Botswana for maintaining a peaceful and transparent electoral process, making special mention of former president Mokgweetsi Masisi for conceding prior to the announcement of final results and to then opposition leader and now President Duma Boko for his dignified acceptance during the handover of office.

Nevertheless, it identified systemic gaps that, if addressed, could significantly improve public confidence and electoral integrity.

A central concern was the state of voter education and registration, with the CET observing a delay in voter registration and noting that the IEC had failed to meet its initial registration targets.

“Poor voter education and delayed electoral calendars hampered participation and transparency,” it said.

The CET recommended the introduction of permanent voter registration and the use of digital systems to ensure voter rolls are current and accurate. To further strengthen voter engagement, it suggested integrating civic and voter education into the school curriculum and expanding early civic campaigns targeting youth and underrepresented groups.

Additionally, voter materials should be made more accessible, particularly in rural areas, and social media should be leveraged to reach younger voters, it said. It suggested partnering with media outlets and civil society organisations to provide in-depth analysis of electoral issues and election results.

The CET criticised the IEC’s handling of ballot papers and polling procedures. Shortages of ballots for early voters in both domestic and diaspora locations, coupled with long processing times at polling stations, underscored the need for better logistical planning. The team recommended transparent protocols for transporting and counting ballots, particularly those from diaspora voters, and suggested that ballots be counted on-site to enhance transparency.

In addition, it advised revising procedures for managing multiple voters simultaneously and establishing minimum and maximum voter quotas per polling station while proposing uniform training for polling staff on the use of indelible ink and voter card initialling to reduce errors.

The team stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue between the IEC, political parties and civil society to ensure consistent, transparent election practices and recommended the development of robust emergency and contingency plans for potential disruptions on election day.

A recurring theme in the CET report was the need to strengthen the independence of the IEC. Stakeholders reportedly questioned the electoral commission’s impartiality due to its composition and alleged foreign influence in electoral processes.

The CET recommended that the appointment of the IEC chairperson be separated from the office of the president, in line with the Commonwealth’s Latimer House Principles and international good practice on the separation of powers. It also suggested legislative reforms to guarantee the independence of the IEC and ensure election dates are announced well in advance.

The report highlighted the persistent underrepresentation of women in all elective positions. While noting the participation of women as candidates, polling officers and observers, it said structural barriers continue to hinder women’s access to political office.

The team suggested gender quotas and funding for women candidates, to achieve a minimum of 30% female representation at national and local levels. This proportion should gradually increase to 50% in line with the Southern African Development Community protocol on gender and development.

The CET urged the IEC to adopt permanent voter registration and provide targeted training for youths aspiring to serve as councillors or members of the national assembly. For people with disabilities, it recommended continuous discussions to address accessibility challenges alongside collecting disaggregated data to guide voter education and electoral planning.

The CET report identified inequalities in campaign financing and media access, with smaller political parties having been given limited exposure, undermining the principle of a level playing field. It called for regulations to limit campaign spending and ensure equitable media access for all parties and said the Political Parties Funding Act should be enhanced to provide financial and capacity-building support for women candidates.

Despite these shortcomings, it applauded the conduct of Masisi and Boko and praised Botswana Television for promptly releasing election results while acknowledging the role of youth, women and election officials in upholding democratic practices.

“The electoral process was, in its entirety, peaceful, credible and transparent,” the CET report concluded.