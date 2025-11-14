East Africa trade soars to $38bn in second quarter, narrowing deficit

The increase was largely driven by exports, which surged 40.5% to $18.6 billion, reflecting rising global demand

The East African Community recorded a strong upswing in international merchandise trade during the second quarter of 2025, underscoring the region’s resilience and growing competitiveness in global markets, according to its latest quarterly statistics bulletin issued this week.

Total trade rose by 28.4% to $38.2 billion from $29.7 billion in the same quarter of 2024. This was driven mainly by exports, which surged 40.5% to US$18.6 billion, reflecting rising global demand.

Imports grew more moderately by 18.8% to US$19.6 billion. As a result, the trade deficit narrowed sharply from US$3.2 billion to US$0.9 billion, marking a notable improvement in the external trade balance.

Trade with other African countries expanded by 42.9% to $9.3 billion, accounting for 24.5% of total trade. Intra-regional trade grew by 24.5% to US$4.6 billion, representing 12.1% of total trade.

The East African Community also strengthened commercial links with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the Southern African Development Community, which contributed 9.9% and 15.2% respectively to the region’s trade portfolio.

Exports were supported by robust demand from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Hong Kong, and Singapore, which together absorbed 62.8% of total exports, up from 40.1% a year earlier. Malaysia and South Africa recorded the highest quarter-on-quarter growth.

The top five export commodities — copper, precious stones and metals, coffee and tea, mineral fuels, and ores — accounted for 79.6% of total exports in the second quarter of this year, compared with 77.2% during the same period in 2024, highlighting the region’s growing specialisation in high-value products.

China remained the leading source of imports, contributing $4.7 billion of the total. The UAE, India, South Africa and Japan also maintained strong positions, jointly accounting for more than half of the import bill.

Major imports included petroleum products, machinery, vehicles, precious metals, plastics, and iron and steel products — reflecting continued investment in infrastructure, industry, and energy.

The narrowing trade deficit, rising exports, and expanding intra-African trade pointed to a positive trajectory for deeper regional integration and sustainable growth.