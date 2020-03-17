Subscribe
AnalysisTop Six

Learning in the time of Covid-19

Computer literacy: In rural areas
Technology can play a part in education as the coronavirus brings the curriculum to a halt.
0

It’s official. President Cyril Ramaphosa has used section 36 of the Constitution to declare Covid-19 a national disaster. Such a declaration — a prudent step — is also a clarion call for all of us to be activists and advocates in dealing with the challenge before us. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize calls this “hard combat” where each person becomes a soldier in the war before us. Needed are hard decisions with purposeful actions that cross-cut disciplines and spheres of life. This situation necessitates laying on the anvil of self-critique individual behaviours in such times. 

A number of universities have responded by suspending lectures and even graduation ceremonies. Here are five ways academics can, through using technology, deal with this pandemic.

Tip 1: Put recordings of lectures online. The brick-and-mortar lecturing experience is most affected during a time such as this. I am due to start teaching a second-year human resources management module with 130 students in the second term of this academic year. In this module, I must teach in a week six hours split into two contact sessions. Coupled with this, I also must meet students for consultations. Such a situation potentially creates a health hazard and increases the chance of exposure to the virus. 

We need to rethink how we teach and this must start by challenging methods rooted in tradition. There are a number of free online platforms that can be used to host learning content in audio and video format. These include YouTube, SoundCloud, Twitch and Audiomack. Some of these platforms also allow for recorded learning content to be downloaded online to a device and then played later by a user at no cost. This can fit well, especially in the era of exorbitant data costs.

Tip 2: Opt for virtual conferences. I am scheduled to present a paper at the end of March at an international conference on technical and vocational education in Pretoria. Attending such conferences offers opportunities for networking and collaboration with leading scholars locally and internationally. But exposure to the coronavirus can be increased, given the large number of people at a venue. An alternative is to host Web conferences, allowing multiple users in locations of convenience to meet in real time over the internet or intranet. This has also led to the popularity of Web seminars or Webinar.

Tip 3: Use Skype and WhatsApp video for meetings. The start of the academic year is usually the busiest. New postgraduate students seek direction on their research projects. Old students want your time so they can complete their research projects. Then there are meetings with colleagues and external stakeholders to be held. Such contact sessions heighten chances of exposure to the coronavirus. The use of online platforms such as Skype and WhatsApp video can assist. The necessity of a good internet connection is needed to enjoy such features.

Tip 4: Off-campus library access. A number of universities offer access to leading electronic resources such as journals and databases. Because of issues of licensing these resources, this privilege is usually for registered students and staff members. This is something I recommend to my colleagues and students, because it can minimise the use of a physical library.

Tip 5: Keep informed, watch out for misinformation. Information is critical at such a time. There is a need for individuals to be informed, but watch out for misinformation. Think and verify before posting anything, especially on social media. As much as personal hygiene is an important practice in containing the spread of Covid-19, cyber-personal hygiene is an equally important practice of care.

It’s all down to our individual behaviours of “hard combat”. We are under siege and we must rise.

Willie Tafadzwa Chinyamurindi is an associate professor at the University of Fort Hare and writes in his personal capacity 

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Willie Tafadzwa Chinyamurindi

Recommended

Africa

Cameroon can achieve peace. But first, it needs a ceasefire

-
The country has been wracked by conflict between the government and separatists. Both sides need to work on finding a path forward. Here’s what they can do
Read more
Opinion

We must fight the scourge of child domestic labour

& -
More than 17-million children around the world are involved in domestic labour. The recent death of 17-year-old Salome Zacharia in Tanzania highlights their plight
Read more
Opinion

Politicians should take responsibility for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appointment

-
The process of appointing the public protector is flawed, and led by politicians who don’t seem to have paid attention to the law. This has to change
Read more
Business

Coronavirus: Nedlac says it’s no longer business as usual

-
A special executive committee meeting of business, labour and government was held on Monday to discuss a common programme to slow down the spread of Covid-19
Read more
National

The national disaster fund will be used to finance preventative measures for Covid-19

-
Money from the national disaster management fund will be used to fight the spread of the coronavirus and funds from other departments could be used as well
Read more
Politics

ANC conferences postponed over Covid-19 threat

-
A postponement of the party’s internal processes gives President Cyril Ramaphosa breathing space and dents the attempts to move against his control of the ANC
Read more
Sport

PSL pushes pause on football

-
The League is on halt for now but we still know almost nothing about what the future holds
Read more
Article

Government’s plan for universities and schools – the story so far

-
Ministers outline initiatives and the plans for all education institutions
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Opinion

Politicians should take responsibility for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appointment

The process of appointing the public protector is flawed, and led by politicians who don’t seem to have paid attention to the law. This has to change
-
Read more
National

Western Cape judges refuse to share a bench with one...

Ten judges say that, in the dispute between the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath, their colleague has shown a serious lack of integrity
-
Read more
National

Ramaphosa pledges Covid-19 economic stimulus package

With the South African economy already feeling the effects of Covid-19, the president has promised a stimulus package
-
Read more
National

National Disaster declaration follows confirmation of internal transmission of covid-19

Schools closed, visas revoked, non-essential travel stopped as South African president announces the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 61
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more
Special Reports

Smart investing to beat longevity risk

-
Investors come to a balanced fund because they want growth
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data will be a monolithic company

-
The longest-standing ICT brand on the continent and South Africa is restructuring
Read more
Special Reports

Inclusivity through innovation

-
Special Annual Theme Award: Materials for inclusive economic development
Read more
Special Reports

Ray of hope for Limpopo as Sopa reveals grand plans for jobs

-
Special Economic Zones will empower thousands in the Limpopo province
Read more
Special Reports

The workplace today through the lens of augmented humanity

-
There is huge generational diversity in the workplace today
Read more
Special Reports

Chief executives take up the wheelchair campaign in March

-
The campaign helps to raise awareness of the difficulties people in wheelchairs face on a daily basis
Read more
Special Reports

The best just got better: Samsung launches new generation of air conditioners

-
You can tell your Samsung air conditioner what to do with a touch or with your smartphone
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.