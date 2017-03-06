Hero's welcome for Bathabile Dlamini at social grant briefing

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini received a hero’s welcome on Monday at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) briefing in Cape Town on the grants crisis.

Delegates welcomed her with songs, hugs and applause.

This was in stark contrast to the heavy criticism she has faced over the chaos and confusion regarding a new social grant payments system before the end of March. From April 1, the current Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) contract ends; it was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2014 but extended so that the department had time to make another payment arrangement to millions of people on Sassa’s behalf.

Dlamini, who was slightly late for the 3pm briefing, was expected to address the group, which comprised nongovernmental organisations, traditional leaders and the clergy, about the payment of grants.

But women in elaborate head scarves and traditional dresses kept on singing .

After Dlamini took to the stage, a hymn was sung and proceedings began.

The minister has said that grant recipients will be paid on April 1 through the extension of CPS’s contract for at least another two years.

Lobby group Black Sash has asked the Constitutional Court to oversee any new arrangement and also for details of the contract extension. - News24