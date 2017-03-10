Patience is the key to a winning team

The enthusiastic way Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret punched the air when the Buccaneers once again clawed their way back from a goal down to level against SuperSport United midweek summed up how much that goal meant to his team, who appear to be emerging from the darkness.

Few gave Pirates a chance against Kaizer Chiefs in last weekend’s Soweto Derby but after a bruising and, at times, gutsy display against the Amakhosi, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel, indicating that happy days could be returning for Bucs fans, aka the Ghost.

Critically, Jonevret has made changes to his defence, which only weeks ago leaked six goals against Mamelodi Sundowns, and although not as solid as the new coach might like, the signs are there that in a few weeks the defensive screws will be tightened further.

This weekend, the Premier Soccer League championship takes a back seat and the spotlight falls on the Nedbank Cup, the equivalent of the English FA, which pits the country’s minnows against the big fish. Pirates travel to Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape to play against the Eastern Cape Bees.

Although campaigning in the third tier of local football, the Bucs know all too well the folly of underestimating so-called no-name brands, as they discovered three years ago when a team of tertiary students, Maluti FET College, humiliated them in the same competition.

And it was Baroka, then also campaigning in the third tier, that caused a major upset by eliminating the Glamour Boys. Even the African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, had to dig deep this week before they could overcome fourth-tier side Mariveni United 2-0 in Pretoria.

Kaizer Chiefs have enjoyed relative success at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium, but will not take anything for granted in their match against a resurgent Stellenbosch FC side under coach Sammy Troughton.

Our teams are starting to see that it takes a coach time to assemble a team capable of winning the African Champions League, like Mamelodi Sundowns, which gave coach Pitso Mosimane enough time to build his competitive squad.

Chiefs supporters were impatient for results from Steve Komphela when he took on the job and while these were not forthcoming subjected him to abuse. But he seems to have turned the corner and the team remains unbeaten in 10 matches.

Players seem to understand his philosophy, but it has taken time and support from management for Chiefs to be where they are now.

Like the players and management, fans need to learn the art of patience.