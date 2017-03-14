National

Sassa knew almost a year ago that it wouldn’t be able to pay grants

Ra'eesa Pather

Sassa insists that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini knew in October 2016 that the agency wouldn’t be able to pay the grants - giving her five months to find a solution to the problem. Now she has 17 days in which to do so. (Gallo)

Sassa insists that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini knew in October 2016 that the agency wouldn’t be able to pay the grants - giving her five months to find a solution to the problem. Now she has 17 days in which to do so. (Gallo)

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) sent an electronic copy of its answers to the Constitutional Court’s detailed questions six hours after Monday’s deadline. And, in answering one of the questions, the agency admits it knew it wouldn’t be able to pay social grants as far back as April 2016.

Sassa told the Concourt in November 2015 that it would pay grants itself after the court found in 2014 that its contract with current service provider, Cash Paymaster Service, is unlawful.

 In its papers reportedly filed electronically at 10pm on Monday night and in response to questions put to it last Wednesday by the Concourt, Sassa replied that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini became aware of this only in October 2016.

The Concourt also told the agency to provide detailed answers on who is responsible for deciding that Sassa cannot pay grants itself. 

Sassa says it is the responsibility of the agency’s chief executive. In the past month, the agency has seen three chief executives after Thokozani Magwaza was placed on sick leave, and Thamo Mzobe was also reportedly admitted to hospital with “blood pressure complications”

Its acting chief executive, Wiseman Magasela, told the Concourt in the agency’s answers that it should have made the court aware of its inability to pay grants at an earlier date. “I accept that the court ought to have been informed at a much earlier stage …” 

Sassa does not have a deal with CPS, which the agency says is the only organisation capable of delivering grants on April 1. Its current contract with CPS expires on March 31, and the agency has left itself just 17 days to negotiate a new agreement.

Dlamini said in a press conference just over a week ago that Sassa’s deal with CPS would be legal, despite foregoing a normal tender process. The agency has justified its negotiations with CPS by saying it will enter into an emergency contract.

But, in its answers to the Concourt, the agency admitted it would need the approval of the treasury to allow a deviation from tender processes for the agreement to be legal.

“If national treasury approves the deviation for any resulting any [sic] interim contract, the contract will apply with the applicable legislation,” Sassa said.

But the treasury has distanced itself from the CPS deal, saying the Concourt must approve it before it agrees to such a contract. 

Over the past few weeks, Dlamini has insisted that the treasury and Sassa have been working together on the deal, but the treasury has released statements saying it was not privy to the negotiating table.

Civic organisation the Black Sash will have its application heard in the Concourt on Wednesday, where Sassa and Dlamini will have to appear. The Black Sash has asked the court to reinstate its supervisory role over Sassa and to allow the CPS deal to move forward because there are no alternatives to ensure grant payments at this late stage.

While Sassa earlier told the court it does not believe it requires the court’s authority on the CPS agreement, it said in its answers on Tuesday night that it and Dlamini have no objection to independent monitoring.

The treasury will appear before Parliament’s public accounts committee today to answer questions on grants.

 
Ra'eesa Pather

Ra'eesa Pather

Ra’eesa Pather is a general news journalist with the Mail & Guardian’s online team. She cut her teeth at The Daily Vox in Cape Town before moving to Johannesburg and joining the M&G. She's written about memory, race and gender in columns and features, and has dabbled in photography. Read more from Ra'eesa Pather

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Client Media Releases

Boston City Campus
Maximise social media for your business
FedGroup Financial Services
Retirement savings: can they benefit your dependents?
North West University
Canadian academic presents lecture about trust
Barloworld Logistics
Maintaining product integrity with smart temperature controlled solutions
ITWeb
Brainstorm's CIO Survey 2016/17 report released
AfroCentric
PPPs to improve nation's health
GIBS
Youth optimism dashed by uncertainty
Vaal University of Technology
VUT bids farewell to Professor Irene Moutlana
Maximise social media for your business
Retirement savings: can they benefit your dependents?
Canadian academic presents lecture about trust
Maintaining product integrity with smart temperature controlled solutions
Brainstorm's CIO Survey 2016/17 report released
PPPs to improve nation's health
Youth optimism dashed by uncertainty
VUT bids farewell to Professor Irene Moutlana
Want to publish your media releases here?