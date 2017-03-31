Kiwis open homes to Lions fans

An appeal for New Zealanders to “adopt-a-Lion” by accommodating travelling fans during this year’s blockbuster British and Irish Lions tour has prompted an “overwhelming” response, organisers say.

More than 20 000 Lions supporters are expected to travel south to see the Home Nations’ combined team take on the world champion All Blacks for the first time since 2005.

But accommodation has proved tight, particularly in the Test venues of Auckland and Wellington, with reports of exorbitant fees being charged for rooms.

Worried that diehard Lions fans were being priced out of a dream experience, New Zealander Adam Gilshnan launched a Facebook appeal for fellow Kiwis to help out.

The Unofficial: British & Irish Lions 2017 Tour to New Zealand page called for offers of free rooms or even a spot for travelling fans to park their camper vans.

“We Kiwis like to think we’re famous for our hospitality, so we thought we’d put it out there,” Gilshnan said. “It’s just gone crazy and taken on a life of its own. It’s been a bit overwhelming, really. I’m thrilled.”

Some New Zealanders have offered to host up to six fans, with Lions supporters taking to Facebook to warmly praise the initiative.

Gilshnan was inspired by his experience hosting Welsh fans during the last Lions tour to New Zealand 12 years ago. They returned the favour during a subsequent All Blacks tour to Britain and Gilshnan said lifelong friendships were formed.

“That’s what we’d like to see here,” he said. “Kiwis who are billeting fans, even if they’re not going to any games themselves, can get to know the fans, hear their stories and feel part of the tour.”

The tour, from June 3 to July 8, features 10 matches, including three Tests.

Gilshnan said both sets of supporters enjoyed a close relationship and it promised to be “rugby nirvana”.

“There’s no segregation like other sports; we’ll give each other a bit of stick during the match but shake hands at the end of it,” he said.