SACP calls against an ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe party coalition

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila dismissed the notion of any alignment with MK. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has denied claims it would back a government partnership between the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party of former president Jacob Zuma.

At the SACP’s 5th special national congress in Boksburg on Thursday, general secretary Solly Mapaila dismissed the notion of any alignment with MK.

He described it as a “counter-revolutionary organisation” and clarified that the SACP has no official relationship with the party.

“The SACP never said we would work with the MK party. If we say so, we will announce it,” Mapaila said in his address.

He said a coalition with MK or the Democratic Alliance would be a “capitalist agenda” and a “doomsday coalition” designed to weaken the ANC’s potential alliances with parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). He reaffirmed the SACP’s preference for partnerships with ideologically aligned entities like the Red Berets.

“A day after the elections, we met as the alliance secretariat and announced that we would not work with the DA or the MK party,” Mapaila said.

While the SACP is exploring its options for the upcoming elections, Mapaila made it clear that the party remains committed to its tripartite alliance with the ANC and labour federation Cosatu.

“This idea of people leaving the government — there is nothing like that. We are still an alliance,” he said, adding that the party had decided to support the ANC in the last elections.

“We have the right to revoke this decision, but we are not splintering the ANC. We are simply asserting our independence.”

He added that “the national congress has given us a road map, which requires consultation with our alliances”.

“We held a meeting last year and it was decided that, if there is no reconfiguration of the alliance, we will contest the elections.”

The congress is expected to deliberate on strategies for revitalising the tripartite alliance and addressing key issues, including the SACP’s approach to contesting the 2026 local government elections.

Mapaila reiterated that the SACP was not seeking to sever ties with the ANC, highlighting the importance of unity among progressive forces in addressing the country’s challenges.

“The ANC remains a critical partner, but we also have a duty to assert our independence, where necessary,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the ANC in the province, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi thanked the SACP for its support during the transition to a government of provincial unity.

The ANC provincial government faced criticism after negotiations with the DA collapsed.

“When we established a government of provincial unity without that other political party [the DA], we were attacked and insulted. But the SACP stood with us,” Lesufi said on Thursday.

His government had faced challenges in implementing programmes to address the needs of Gauteng’s diverse communities but he credited the SACP with providing crucial support during this demanding period.

“Our sin was that we established a government without bullies and defended attempts to render an ANC-led government useless,” Lesufi said.

“Each and every day, we are insulted, even by sections of the media, who have rendered Gauteng’s government illegitimate. Despite this, we are proud that this government is intact and ready to defend the poor.”

After the ANC lost its majority, many anticipated the formation of a coalition government resembling the national government of unity, which includes the DA.

But the DA withdrew from discussions in Gauteng after the ANC offered it three MEC positions, while reserving seven portfolios for itself and smaller parties. The DA, which had demanded four MEC roles, deemed this insufficient.

At the time, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula defended the party’s stance, arguing that Lesufi would proceed with forming an executive cabinet “with or without the DA’s participation”.

Lesufi postponed announcing the cabinet twice in a bid to salvage the negotiations but the talks ultimately collapsed.

The fallout saw both parties trading accusations, with the ANC labelling the DA “spoilt brats and bullies”, while the DA accused the ANC of negotiating in bad faith.

The SACP congress attracted several high-profile attendees, including former president Thabo Mbeki and veteran political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki. SACP deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi presided over the day’s proceedings, which focused on key issues such as coalition politics, governance and the future of the alliance.

As the congress continues, the SACP is expected to solidify its position on contesting elections independently while maintaining its broader commitment to the alliance with the ANC and Cosatu.