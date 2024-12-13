Call for nominations: Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans 2025

200 Young South Africans 2024. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Nominations for the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans 2025 are now open. This initiative celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young people in South Africa, spotlighting the leaders, innovators and changemakers shaping the nation’s future.

2025 marks a significant milestone for these awards — the 20th anniversary of what young people have achieved over the past two decades.

Nominees must be aged 18 to 35 and should demonstrate excellence in 19 categories that include agriculture, arts and entertainment, financial services, health, justice, sport and technology.

Be part of this milestone by submitting your nominations before 17 March 2025 here.