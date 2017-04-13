Buccaneers defy ‘death wish’ jokers

THE REAL MAKOYA

In the weeks following the relegation of Moroka Swallows to the fourth tier of South African football, a cruel joke started doing the rounds. Orlando Pirates were pining for the company of their comrades-in-arms, fans snickered, and were driven by a death wish to join them in the doldrums.

Following a 3-2 loss to Free State Stars in a midweek league match, experts tipped Free State to put another one over the Buccaneers in the Nedbank Cup, but up stepped the bearded Mpho Makola with a commanding display leading to a 4-1 triumph.

Makola led from the front, cajoling and urging his comrades to delve into their reserve of energy to avenge the defeat of the previous week in a performance that earns him this week’s Real Makoya accolade.

“It was time we started scoring and getting back to winning ways,” Makola said. “It’s something that we’ve been practising quite a lot at training lately. Personally, I must keep on working hard and improve my running off the ball.”

His opening goal was struck so sweetly that even Swedish coach Kjell Jonevret could not hide his admiration of Makola, whose influence in the game was rewarded with a Man of the Match gong.

“We are beginning to understand him [Jonevret] largely because we find time to sit down with him,” said Makola. “He tells us what to do and what not to do and slowly we are both getting to know each other and what to expect from each other.”