National

​Campus politics signals a jump to the left, say student leaders

Given Sigauqwe

Students sit in protest during a mass demonstration on the steps of Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town on October 22 2015. (Mark Wessels, Reuters)

Student leaders at the University of Cape Town (UCT) say the swing to radical left political views signals an “imminent ideological paradigm shift” in the country.

Recent “special” elections at UCT saw the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) sweep the board, with the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco) winning just one seat. The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso), which has dominated UCT’s student politics, did not take part in the contest.

student leaderscampus politicsWalter Sisulu University (WSU)University of the Western Cape (UWC)University of Cape TownSouth African Students CongressEconomic Freedom FightersPan Africanist Congress of AzaniaDemocratic Alliance

