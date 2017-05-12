Classy Citizens play delightful, attacking football

Until their unfortunate capitulation against SuperSport United at the Atteridgeville Stadium this week, Cape Town City looked a good bet to upset the bookies and perhaps even walk away with the Absa Premiership.

They have been the most enterprising outfit, playing the most delightful brand of attacking football and bringing back memories of the halcyon days of the National Football League when the old Cape Town City ruled the roost at Hartleyvale Stadium.

“Look, I analyse where we come from when I purchased this team and I am completely blown away,” says chairman John Comitis. “When I bought the club, I identified a core of players that we thought if they remained, we would build something really fantastic.

“When the league started, we knew it would be realistic to target at least position eight.