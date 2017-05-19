Another day, another death – yet one more woman murdered in SA

Nombuyiselo Nombewu was five years old when she last saw her mother, Mathapelo Shai. Her younger twin sisters also last saw their mother 10 years ago, shortly after their father’s death.

“They have been longing to meet her for a very long time now,” said Nombuyiselo’s grandmother, Susan Nombewu.

Nombuyiselo’s yearning to meet her mother would go unrealised.

On Mother’s Day, Nombuyiselo’s charred remains were discovered by a dog rummaging through a dump site in Jouberton Extension 7 in Klerksdorp.

That Friday Gogo Susan had sent the teenager to a neighbour, about 300m away, to borrow R50 to buy electricity in the extremely cold and drizzly afternoon.

She never returned.

Gogo Susan was horrified when she saw the remains of her granddaughter.

She said the 15-year-old was her Florence Nightingale – her guardian angel.