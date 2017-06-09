Zille row 'a battle for the DA's soul'

The Democratic Alliance is in flux and Helen Zille is being left behind. This week’s decision by the party’s federal executive to suspend the Western Cape premier because of her colonialism tweets has provided a glimpse into the shifting tensions in the battle for the soul of the DA.

For the DA under Mmusi Maimane’s leadership, Zille’s views on colonialism and affirmative action represent the thinking of an older era that the party is trying to move away from.

Party leaders say they have already started debating the fate of the DA without Zille and her support base, with some saying she will have to leave as premier if the party is to meet its targets in the 2019 general elections.

As leaders who support Maimane’s vision crisscross the country to strengthen DA branches, Zille’s utterances are seen as a distraction that has caused the party to deviate from its 2019 focus and look inwards to resolve its internal turmoil.

Since publishing her tweets reflecting on the positive aspects of colonialism, Zille has found herself scrambling to hold on to favour both in and outside the party.