Zille row 'a battle for the DA's soul'
The Democratic Alliance is in flux and Helen Zille is being left behind. This week’s decision by the party’s federal executive to suspend the Western Cape premier because of her colonialism tweets has provided a glimpse into the shifting tensions in the battle for the soul of the DA.
For the DA under Mmusi Maimane’s leadership, Zille’s views on colonialism and affirmative action represent the thinking of an older era that the party is trying to move away from.
Party leaders say they have already started debating the fate of the DA without Zille and her support base, with some saying she will have to leave as premier if the party is to meet its targets in the 2019 general elections.
As leaders who support Maimane’s vision crisscross the country to strengthen DA branches, Zille’s utterances are seen as a distraction that has caused the party to deviate from its 2019 focus and look inwards to resolve its internal turmoil.
Since publishing her tweets reflecting on the positive aspects of colonialism, Zille has found herself scrambling to hold on to favour both in and outside the party.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.