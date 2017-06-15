SAA board in bid to ground Dudu Myeni

The tables are turning on Dudu Myeni, the chairperson of SAA, who has been conspicuously absent from board meetings at a time when the airline’s financial distress warrants urgent attention.

Myeni has missed six special board meetings, notifying her colleagues of her absence by SMS or, in one case, by email, according to documents seen this week.

The Mail & Guardian has established that Myeni’s board colleagues have instructed lawyers to examine her conduct and an alleged lack of participation in company business to see whether she has breached the Companies Act and adhered to the principles of the King IV code of good governance.

According to documents seen by the M&G, Myeni has allegedly also failed to respond to important written correspondence from board members – including by the airline’s deputy chairperson, Tryphosa Ramano, who was one of several additions to the board in a bid last year to bring stability to SAA.

Any evidence of dereliction of duty or breaches of her fiduciary duties, if proven, could lead to a formal bid for her removal either by the board or Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Details provided to lawyers include that Myeni allegedly failed to:

Respond to an April 7 letter from Ramano about the recruitment of a permanent chief executive. Before his axing in March, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament the airline would have a new chief executive by the end of March, implying the process was nearly complete.

Respond to an April 13 letter in which Ramano updated her on steps taken to mitigate the risk of defaulting on a loan facilities agreement; and

Respond to a third letter on April 26 in which she was warned about the deteriorating financial position of the company.

By then, it appears that Ramano had lost patience and reminded Myeni of her duties as chairperson.