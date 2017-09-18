First take review: NBA 2k18

Reviewing sport games brings a unique set of challenges. Every year we get a new iteration with mostly minor tweaks and improvements. This is true from American football to actual football.

Thankfully, NBA 2K18 gives us a little bit more to talk about than substitutions and adjustment. After playing it for the better part of the weekend it’s safe to say that this year’s title delivers a deep, intricate and immersive experience.

Gameplay

At the core of any sport simulator is the gameplay. Add in any shiny bells and whistles you like – if it’s boring to play four quarters of action, the likelihood of staying up until 4am drops drastically. Thankfully 2K18 doesn’t disappoint in this regard.

Slight refinements to last year’s offering make games feel more fluid and ensure they’re not repetitive. There’s plenty of scope for creativity and more imaginative players will have a better chance of outplaying their more linear-thinking opponents.

An advanced AI also adds to the experience. Computer-controlled players feel like teammates rather than liabilities.

Going head-to-head with the CPU also feels natural. It has begun to act more and more like a human player – throwing in some unpredictable plays. It feels smart and game sharp too. For instance, expect your adept long-range shooters to be given far less space when shaping for a three pointer. So don’t be surprised to see Iman Shumpert’s threats contested far less than Kevin Durant’s.

Game Modes

2K18 sets out to ensure you’re not left wanting when it comes on modes to sink your teeth into. This year brings with it “The Neighborhood”, which is basically an open-world career experience. It’s solid, if a little overwhelming at first, but also highlights perhaps the game’s biggest flaw: character creation is awful!

The My2K18 companion app allows you to scan your face and that works well enough, but moulding a player from scratch is unintuitive and cumbersome.

Otherwise, the MyGM and MyLeague modes are in-depth offerings that will have you busy for hours.

MyTeam has also had the improvement treatment that enhances the overall experience. It now stands as one of the best in-game card collectors – probably better than Fifa’s insanely popular Ultimate Team.

Bathe in nostalgia

Where this year’s game truly shines is its uncanny ability to offer a trip back in time. When choosing teams before a head-to-head, you can select from one of three types: Standard, current NBA teams, Classic teams, or all-time greats.

The second allows you to play with the best teams to ever grace the court. The returning feature now has 16 new squads joining the likes of the record-breaking Michael Jordan and Steve Kerr Chicago Bulls and as far back as the 1964-1965 Lakers.

New to the game, however, is the ability to play with every NBA side’s all-time best team. This is a fantastic idea that adds an extra level of depth and nostalgia to standard games. Ever fantasised about a San Francisco team with both Steph Curry and Wilt Chamberlain? Now you can live your dream.



The all-time Chicago Bulls side.

Conclusion

Great gameplay and plenty of modes to keep an avid player entertained for months. The ability to play with legendary players and teams are extra bonuses. Ultimately, the NBA 2K18 experience is rich, deep and rewarding.