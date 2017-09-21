‘Raging Bull’ Jake LaMotta finally goes down
Jake LaMotta, the legendary former world middleweight boxing champion, whose wild life and times inspired the Oscar-winning movie Raging Bull, has died at age 95, his family announced on Wednesday.
LaMotta, an iconic figure from boxing’s 1950s golden age and best known for a brutal, six-fight rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson, died on Tuesday, the boxer’s daughter Christi LaMotta said on Facebook.
LaMotta’s seventh wife, Denise Baker, told the TMZ.com website that the fighter died in a nursing home after complications from pneumonia.
“I just want people to know he was a great, sweet, sensitive, strong, compelling man, with a great sense of humour, with eyes that danced,” Baker was quoted by TMZ as saying.
Robert de Niro, who won an Oscar playing La Motta in the classic 1980 film, led the tributes, saying in a statement: “Rest in peace, champ.”
The De Niro-founded Tribeca Film Festival later posted a picture of the actor alongside LaMotta and the film’s director, Martin Scorsese.
LaMotta’s long life belied a lengthy career in the ring, which was notable for some of the most bruising battles the sport has ever seen.
In a career spanning 1941 to 1954, LaMotta racked up a record of 83 victories, 30 of them knockouts, against 19 defeats, according to the boxing statistics website BoxRec.
On June 16 1949, he scored a knockout win over French boxer Marcel Cerdan to capture the middleweight title.
