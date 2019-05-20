ANC to finalise MPs list at special NEC meeting

The ANC says it will finalise the names of its candidates to go to parliamentary by the end of its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

The party’s highest decision-making body is meeting ahead of the swearing-in of members of Parliament, and the election the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The election of the president later on Wednesday will finalise a gruelling election campaign period.

The president - likely the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa because the ANC has a majority in Parliament - will be sworn in at an inauguration Ceremony on Saturday. The makeup of cabinet is expected to be announced next week

The ANC’s Secretary General, Ace Magashule, said there’s no decision yet on who will take the Speaker’s chair. With discussion primarily focused on election results.

“Today we are just analysing and getting a report on the elections. How we performed, seeing our strengths, our opportunities, our weaknesses. And the president also presented his overview on how we performed,” Magashule said.

He said discussions on the possible composition of Ramaphosa’s government are still ongoing.

“We will discuss the reconfiguration of government. The president will brief us and update us. But we won’t have time today. We will discuss as we move on. It is the beginning of that work.”

Magashule went on to say: “It’s a wonderful meeting, frank and open. And we are saying this is the time we go out and implement our election manifesto… The spirit and the mood of the meeting is very encouraging, going back to unity and renewal.”

The ANC has said that it goes into the sixth democratic Parliament with a renewed focus for service delivery. This despite it being a caucus still seemingly divided along factional lines.