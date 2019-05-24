SA’s biggest municipal union must restore trust after graft report

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit
24 May 2019 00:00
A forensic report has found that R88-million was looted from the municipal workers’ union, Samwu, between 2012 and 2015. (Cornel van Heerden/Beeld/Gallo Images)
Allegations of widespread financial mismanagement spanning several years have left the once prestigious South African Municipal Workers’ Union in tatters, and with only dim signs of it being put back together.
Once the darling of the left — owing to its early leadership’s outward pursuit of a worker-centred union — Samwu’s reputational harm means the country’s biggest municipal union has reportedly haemorrhaged members.
A damning Ernst & Young report, tabled at a Samwu central executive committee (CEC) meeting this week, is the latest in a series of blows.
The forensic report, seen by the Mail & Guardian, was commissioned by Sawmu’s former leadership after it became concerned about the rate at which the union’s funds were depleted between 2012 and 2015.
Previous allegations were that R176-million was looted from Samwu’s coffers, but the report found the deficit was R88-million.
Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou said the union’s leadership had adopted the report. The CEC also took a resolution to “restore the union to its former glory”.
But the 91-page report paints a bleak picture of the Samwu’s internal systems and its ability to handle its 160 000 members’ money.
