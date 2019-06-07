Tongaat mess puts Deloitte in another sticky situation

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
07 Jun 2019 00:00
(John McCann/M&G)
As animus towards corporate misdeeds in South Africa grows, auditing company Deloitte has found itself at the centre of another corporate crisis in the form of Tongaat Hulett, hot on the heels of controversy over the collapse of Steinhoff.
Tongaat announced last week that its 2018 financials will probably have to be restated — calling into question more than a decade’s worth of books Deloitte signed off for the company.
Deloitte said in response to questions that it was too early to comment “on the merits and demerits of the Tongaat case in relation to Steinhoff and, therefore, no similarities can be drawn as yet”.
But it believed that the review and forensic investigation being undertaken by Tongaat “is critical to establish the reasons for the restatements and any evidence of whether any past practices were deliberate by previous executive management”.
Deloitte has removed its previous team from the Tongaat account, but said it has no reason to believe that any Deloitte Africa partner or staff member acted outside of the required rules and standard guidelines. Should its internal review processes prove otherwise, Deloitte Africa will follow the appropriate steps as required by the firm and the profession.
Last Friday, Tongaat announced that it had uncovered “certain past practices” that were of “significant concern” and that appear to have resulted in financial statements that did not accurately reflect the company’s performance.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?