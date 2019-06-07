Business

Tongaat mess puts Deloitte in another sticky situation

Lynley Donnelly  

(John McCann/M&G)

(John McCann/M&G)

As animus towards corporate misdeeds in South Africa grows, auditing company Deloitte has found itself at the centre of another corporate crisis in the form of Tongaat Hulett, hot on the heels of controversy over the collapse of Steinhoff.

Tongaat announced last week that its 2018 financials will probably have to be restated — calling into question more than a decade’s worth of books Deloitte signed off for the company.

Deloitte said in response to questions that it was too early to comment “on the merits and demerits of the Tongaat case in relation to Steinhoff and, therefore, no similarities can be drawn as yet”.

But it believed that the review and forensic investigation being undertaken by Tongaat “is critical to establish the reasons for the restatements and any evidence of whether any past practices were deliberate by previous executive management”.

Deloitte has removed its previous team from the Tongaat account, but said it has no reason to believe that any Deloitte Africa partner or staff member acted outside of the required rules and standard guidelines. Should its internal review processes prove otherwise, Deloitte Africa will follow the appropriate steps as required by the firm and the profession.

Last Friday, Tongaat announced that it had uncovered “certain past practices” that were of “significant concern” and that appear to have resulted in financial statements that did not accurately reflect the company’s performance.

