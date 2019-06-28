National

Consultants a fruitless waste

Sabelo Skiti, M&G Data Desk

Uphill battle: Only two municipalities in the Eastern Cape achieved clean audits. This is despite millions being spent on consultants, employed to improve finances and other problems. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Despite spending more on external services to plug gaps left by mismanagement and a shortage of skilled workers, data shows that municipalities are underperforming and underspending their budgets. Sabelo Skiti and the Mail & Guardian Data Desk sift through the billions lost

After spending more than R3.4-billion on consultants to close critical skills and capacity gaps, South African municipalities have little to show for it.

Tito MboweniSA Local Government Associationnational development planLimpopoKimi MakwetuEastern Cape

