GDP still best indicator of wellbeing

Bjørn Lomborg
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Well intended: Shoppers outside a retail store in Wellington, New Zealand. The country’s wellbeing budget has been lauded, but if its economy does not grow it could face problems. (David Gray/Reuters)
New Zealand is being lauded for introducing the world’s first wellbeing budget, which aims to shift the focus from gross domestic product (GDP) towards the “wellbeing of people”.
Those with a grudge against the GDP indicator — in particular greens, who blame economic growth for harming the environment — see this as an exciting new opportunity to stop chasing dollars and start caring about people.
The pursuit of higher GDP is easy to malign. The measure was invented during the industrial era, and includes many things that are obviously not beneficial.
