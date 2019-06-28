Jiba, Mrwebi still to clear their names

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit
28 Jun 2019 00:00
Nomgcobo Jiba (above) and Lawrence Mrwebi were fired by the president following an inquiry outcome. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
Axed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi may have been successful in fighting an effort to have their names struck off the roll of advocates, but they still have a battle ahead of them if they want to rehabilitate their professional reputations.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa for leave to appeal a 2018 Supreme Court of Appeal decision to overturn an order which effectively banned Jiba and Mrwebi from practising as advocates.
In a unanimous decision, the court found that the bar council failed to establish that the matter of determining Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness as advocates falls within its jurisdiction. Thus the appeal “cannot be entertained” by the court.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?