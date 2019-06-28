National

Jiba, Mrwebi still to clear their names

Sarah Smit

Nomgcobo Jiba (above) and Lawrence Mrwebi were fired by the president following an inquiry outcome. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Nomgcobo Jiba (above) and Lawrence Mrwebi were fired by the president following an inquiry outcome. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Axed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi may have been successful in fighting an effort to have their names struck off the roll of advocates, but they still have a battle ahead of them if they want to rehabilitate their professional reputations.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa for leave to appeal a 2018 Supreme Court of Appeal decision to overturn an order which effectively banned Jiba and Mrwebi from practising as advocates.

In a unanimous decision, the court found that the bar council failed to establish that the matter of determining Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness as advocates falls within its jurisdiction. Thus the appeal “cannot be entertained” by the court.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Yvonne MokgoroNomgcobo JibaLawrence MrwebiSupreme Court of AppealNPAGeneral Council of the BarConstitutional CourtKwaZulu-Natal

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN humanities academic awarded Ed Bruner Book Prize
SANRAL
Sanral receives high honour
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Conference validates contribution of traditional birth attendants
Rosebank College
What makes IIE Rosebank College cool?
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN supports #CrazySocks4Docs campaign
UKZN humanities academic awarded Ed Bruner Book Prize
Sanral receives high honour
What makes IIE Rosebank College cool?
Want to publish your media releases here?