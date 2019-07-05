Saul’s bold last stand for the ANC

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Natasha Marrian
05 Jul 2019 00:00
Game-changer: Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has vowed to cut costs and serve the people of his province, which would be to the benefit of the ANC in the next elections. (Emile Hendriks/Gallo/Foto24)
From a premier who spent R50 000 on KFC in just 10 days in office to one who is rejecting excesses such as flashy cars, blue-light convoys and the premier’s residence in his first week in office, the Northern Cape has turned a corner.
The newly appointed premier, Zamani Saul, has raged against even a bowl of fresh fruit awaiting him in his office each morning, dismissing it as “wastage”.
“If I want fresh fruit, I can go and buy it myself,” he said.
Saul’s approach to governance thus far was neatly encapsulated in a fiery address he delivered at the ANC’s provincial lekgotla in preparation for his State of the Province address on Friday.
“Institutional practices that place us on a pedestal and deify us at the cost of service delivery must be done away with … a critical part of our struggle now is to fight against self-indulgence and self-aggrandisement,” he said.
His approach is novel and fresh — but likely to ruffle feathers in a country and a province in which political office is a fast track to the high life; a career and not a calling.
Saul said his approach — in which he has thus far diverted funds from cars for officials to buying ambulances, vowed to get rid of the premier’s residence and allocate the proceeds to a premier’s bursary fund, and ban blue-light convoys and pictures of himself and MECs in provincial government offices — is based on ANC resolutions from its national conference at Nasrec in December 2017.
These, however, are not the resolutions being punted by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, who has fixated largely on the South African Reserve Bank.
The resolutions Saul is implementing entail closing the gap between political leaders and the people. The premier said in the lekgotla that his approach is by no means a “surprise package” — the resolutions imply that political leaders should “unclothe” themselves of executive luxuries and serve as “ordinary activists”.
Saul is aware of the risk should he and his executive fail to do this, and the risk of maintaining the status quo in his province.
“We are on notice.We are only left with 7%.
