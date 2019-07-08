FREE TO READ: Get this week's M&G

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Reporter
08 Jul 2019 00:00
(Mail & Guardian)
The beleaguered tax agency will probably miss its revenue target again, but is on the road to recovery as the new commissioner revives critical units
The Gupta-linked company that had an ‘interest’ in South African state-owned enterprises used a similar modus operandi to try to get a slice of the pie in Eswatini’s government projects
Salah’s popularity is particularly notable. One popular chant heard around Anfield these days goes like this: ‘Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah, Mo Sa-la-la-la-lah’
Children commit crimes.
The reasons they do are rarely simple and the solution is not a criminal record.
The fate of the ANC is on the line as the next generation of party leaders fight to ‘reinvent the future’ in contested provinces
Yusuf Daniels, a former auctioneer, describes himself as someone who became an author by mistake
Professional gaming can mean earning big bucks for elite competitors. It also fosters problem-solving skills in casual players
Two local companies have come up with a way to reduce the harm caused by plastic polluting rivers and killing ocean life
The country may have the third highest number of repeat murderers, but the police’s elite profiler unit has never lost a single case
Linda Twala, 75, was born to one of the original residents of Alexandra, which has come to represent South Africa’s inequality, with wealthy Sandton across the road. He buries people and creates safe spaces for young and older people, making him an invaluable member of the impoverished township. Twala spent a day last week with Mashadi Kekana for the Good News Edition. This is his story
What if diagnosing South Africa’s deadliest disease was as simple as taking a pharmacy pregnancy test? That day may be a day closer than you think
Death comes for all of us and when it does, we hope it’s a good end. We hope it has meaning, we hope it’s painless and those we leave behind are cared for. Turns out it’s a shared hope, whether you’re aged 80 or eight.
Last week, the Mail & Guardian put out a call on Twitter for inspiring, uplifting and positive stories from around the African continent. The response was overwhelming. We received dozens of examples of courage, hope, resilience and ingenuity. What follows is a small selection, compiled by Simon Allison
Don’t let negative headlines blind you to the fact that humanity is healthier and wealthier than ever before
About 500 tonnes of sewage is trucked daily across Gauteng and disposed of on mielie fields instead of being used to make biogas
New companies are filling the funding gap for small businesses, especially in townships
But both the commission and the department of labour say they have everything under control
But South Africa will have to adopt proactive policies to increase demand and manufacturing
The president can get rid of the loathsome political figures but he can’t control everything
It is important to acknowledge that journalism does not happen in a vacuum, prejudices seep into the tone and focus of our work
Young people need to be able to imagine a better future if they are to stand a chance of creating it
People’s morality, religion or culture should not override other people’s right to end their lives
Their behaviour causes stress, burnout, thoughts of suicide, high absenteeism rates and physical illness
The Trump coin, at least, echoes another element of the BIN story about the Pilgrim’s Road. It mentions some coins found during the excavations
School district officials and principals can achieve great results if they collaborate meaningfully
The qualification must evolve beyond the niche to improve the society in which academics live
Bradley Steyn worked for the apartheid security police, but was recruited to Umkhonto weSizwe and infiltrated right-wing conspiracies. He worked with novelist Mark Fine to turn his story into a book, Undercover with Mandela’s Spies (Jacana). This is an edited extract, telling of one frightening operation
The Cosmic Destiny is about good versus evil, love versus hate, freedom versus bondage, peace versus war and silence versus noise.
The author writes from experience about Australia’s inhumane refugee policy and offshore prisons
Author probes battles of security and gangsters
A merger of science fiction, mystery and history
The National Arts Festival offers space for reflection about our fractious global moment
Through a personal lens that appreciates the fluid nature of femininity, magic is created
Bafana and Egypt in pressure pot
South Africa will be forced to demonstrate some grit on Saturday evening or face an early exit
The cousins are rivals for the Indomitable Lions’ No 1 jersey, but their relationship is amicable
The US team’s experience and nous will always be favoured on the biggest stage of all
Poorer fans watch screens on Murray Mount and the posh mingle with stars in Rosewater Pavilion
