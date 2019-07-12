Waiting for Mama in eThekwini

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
12 Jul 2019 00:00
Refusing removal: eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s been suspended, sparking protests from her supporters (Rajesh Jantilal)
Thursday.
A small army of mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters has halted the usual morning rush-hour blizzard of taxis past the City Hall — where it has camped since Wednesday night — down Pixley ka Seme Street towards the beachfront.
It’s almost 9am, kickoff time for Mama, as she’s known to her followers inside and outside the ANC, to make her return to the office by hash, as they say in some parts of this beautiful but politically and administratively broken city.
I’ve been here for a while, despite having to walk from Yusuf Dadoo Street, where the taxi into town diverted towards Margaret Mncadi Avenue because of the blockade, and the late night watching the football.
The Landlords vs Landless game was a decent match, even if we did go out through a soft goal minutes from the final whistle. We appear, after some time, to have the makings of a national football team, despite the lapse in concentration at the back last night.
Gumede’s people have locked the city centre down since daybreak, stopping traffic and blocking municipal staff from getting to work in the administrative offices in and around the Durban City Hall precinct.
Mama’s members are intent on delivering on their threat to blockade the area to force the governing party to reinstate Gumede, who was placed on 30-day leave last month after being arrested on corruption charges.
The day before, the ANC provincial leadership had — eventually — announced that Mama’s enforced leave was being extended until the provincial executive committee meets at month-end.
Mama’s supporters are having none of this, arguing that 30 days is 30 days and Mama is going back to work, whether the ANC likes it or not.
