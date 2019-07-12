Was Edcon saved to secure votes?

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly , Thando Maeko12 Jul 2019 00:00
The embattled retailer was rescued earlier this year in a deal brokered with lenders, landlords and the PIC on behalf of the UIF. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila’s allegation — that he was ousted for his resistance to the deal that saved clothes retailer Edcon — has underscored persistent concern over the extent of political jockeying behind the investment decisions of the state-owned asset manager.
In testimony to the Mpati commission, which is looking into claims of impropriety at the PIC, Matjila claimed that at least part of the reason he was removed “was to ensure that the Edcon deal takes place ahead of the election” as outlined in emails between Cosatu official Matthew Parks and former PIC chair Mondli Gungubele.
A number of parties implicated in Matjila’s testimony, including Cosatu, the PIC and Edcon have defended the deal.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?