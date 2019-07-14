Despite mounting abuse claims, here’s why Jammeh is unlikely to face justice soon

Sophie Gallop Sophie is a lecturer of law at Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University. Previously Sophie was a doctoral candidate at the University of Birmingham where she worked as a Postgraduate Teaching Associate. Sophie completed her LLB, with honours, at the University of Warwick, and her LLM in International Law at the University of Bristol. After completing her LLM, Sophie spent a year working as a lecturer in law at the University of The Gambia. In 2014, Sophie began her PhD at the University of Birmingham, researching in the area of international human rights law, with a particular focus on judicial independence, torture and the Human Rights Committee, which she completed in 2019. Read more from Sophie Gallop @SophieGTweets