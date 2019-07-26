Maponya takes PIC to court

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
26 Jul 2019 00:00
Advocate Jannie Lubbe (left), evidence leader at the Mpati commission, speaking to former PIC head Dan Matjila (centre). Matjila has been accused of standing in the way of the growth of black empowerment companies. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Businessman and head of Matome Maponya Holdings (MMI), Kholofelo Maponya wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fork out more than R45-million in unpaid transaction and origination fees for work MMI conducted on behalf of mortgage lender SA Home Loans and the state asset manager.
His demands relate to a loan that was extended by the PIC to SA Home Loans to provide home financing for members of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF). Maponya is a shareholder of SA Home Loans through his company, MMI.
Maponya, who has been named by several witnesses, including former PIC chief executive Dan Matjila and SA Home Loans chief executive Kevin Penwarden at the PIC commission of inquiry, filed court papers in January 2018 demanding that the PIC honour its obligations for services rendered by MMI in the PIC-SA Home Loans transaction.
Maponya said that the decision to take the PIC to court over the fees dispute was motivated by his wish to defend himself against “malicious and defamatory” statements against him at the commission.
During his testimony at the Mpati commission in May, Penwarden said that he had been informed by Matjila’s executive assistant, Wellington Masekesa, that the PIC would approve of a R10-billion loan to SA Home Loans only if the mortgage lender agreed to pay Maponya R45-million.
