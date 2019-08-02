Business

‘I walked into a shitstorm’

Thando Maeko

Damned if you do: Like many whistle-blowers, Simphiwe Mayisela felt he did ‘the right thing’ by reporting suspicious dealings at the PIC, but he’s now finding it impossible to get work. Photo Delwyn Verasamy

On September 1 2017, Simphiwe Mayisela entered the offices of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in the Pretoria suburb of Brooklyn to start his job as the company’s head of information technology (IT) security.

But, within 60 days he would unwittingly play a central role in uncovering a web of questionable transactions at Africa’s biggest asset manager, which implicated its senior management, including its former chief executive, Dan Matjila.

Mayisela was suspended, faced a disciplinary hearing and was fired. He is still struggling to find work, saying he is informally “blacklisted” by his peers in the IT industry.

“I walked into a shitstorm.

Public Investment Corporation (PIC)Lex MpatiDavid MahloboSimphiwe MayiselaMpati inquiryDan Matjila

