Almighty talent of Dyantyis

Kwanele Sosibo
19 Aug 2019 00:00
Man of the street: Mandisi Dyantyis in Salt River, Cape Town. The vocalist, trumpeter, and musical director uses rising fame to comment on South Africa's sociological problems. (David Harrison/ M&G)
In an online video titled Mandisi Dyantyis Somandla, the artist — clad in a rugby jersey with his trumpet cradled in one hand — gives us the origin stories of the tracks on his album. Watching it, you soon realise that he is actually imagining himself live on stage, translating the recorded material for an imaginary audience.
Somandla, Mandisi Dyantis’s album released earlier this year, is perhaps best imagined as a theatre production or a musical in which the tunes are deftly threaded together by interludes, which may function as dialogue.
On stage Dyantyis becomes the actual thread, using humorous anecdotes and spontaneous banter to cajole, heckle and, ultimately, bewitch his audience.
