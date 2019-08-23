Politics

The mystery man who helped Cyril win at Nasrec

Thanduxolo Jika, Sarah Smit, Lester Kiewit

War cry: Data was used to garner support for Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC presidency, at Nasrec in 2017. (Wikus de Wet/AFP)

War cry: Data was used to garner support for Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for the ANC presidency, at Nasrec in 2017. (Wikus de Wet/AFP)

The 2017 campaign for the presidency of the ANC, and ultimately the leadership of the country, was one of the most closely fought in South Africa’s nascent democracy. With cabals in play, the campaigns for the likes of Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Mathews Phosa saw a cacophony of vote promises and lies, influence peddling and last-minute arm twisting.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Nkosazana Dlamini-ZumaMatthew PhosaLindiwe SisuluCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneAfrican National CongressSouth Africa (country)Nasrec#CR17anc election campaignOld MutualNetflixAfrican Global Group (formerly Bosasa Operations)ANC national congress

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
Eminent scientist recognised for his research in breastfeeding
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN SARChI chair wins award
Supersonic
Supersonic scores another ISP win
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN lecturer a finalist in SAICA competition
Sebata Holdings
M&As create strategic options
Eminent scientist recognised for his research in breastfeeding
Supersonic scores another ISP win
M&As create strategic options
Want to publish your media releases here?