Discovery Foundation: Leadership, innovation and transformation of healthcare

Discovery Foundation Set up in 2006 as one element of Discovery Limited’s Black Economic Empowerment transaction, the Discovery Foundation, an independent trust, aimed to invest R150 million in grants that were geared towards the education and training of 300 healthcare specialists over a period of 10 years. South Africa is experiencing a critical shortage of healthcare resources. The grants disbursed by the Discovery Foundation Awards aim to address this challenge by training specialists for rural areas, developing academic medicine and research centres and increasing the number of sub-specialists in the country to adequately meet the country’s healthcare needs Read more from Discovery Foundation