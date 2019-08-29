National

Constitutional Court searches for meaning of hate speech

Franny Rabkin

On balance: The Constitutional Court must decide if statements about Zionists by a Cosatu member were hate speech or political utterances, which are protected. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

What amounts to hate speech? This week, in a potentially precedent-setting case in the highest court, counsel argued the case of a Cosatu official accused of hate speech directed at Jewish people. Franny Rabkin explores each side’s arguments

The Constitutional Court heard its first case on hate speech this week — on a subject that senior counsel Gilbert Marcus described as “emotional and intensely controversial”.

The highest court will have to decide whether statements made in 2009 by Bongani Masuku of union federation Cosatu — in the aftermath of the brutal conflict in Gaza, known as the Gaza War — amounted to hate speech directed at Jews, or whether they were constitutionally protected political speech.

Lining up behind the one side of the dispute is centuries of hatred and discrimination endured by Jews in the form of anti-Semitism, which by most indicators is on the rise again globally.

Arguing before the court, Carol Steinberg, counsel for the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation, said that Jews are a “minority and vulnerable group”, with Jews in South Africa being fewer in number than Cosatu members.

ZionismSouth Africa (country)Palestinehate speechgaza warEquality ActCosatuSouth African Jewish Board of Deputies

