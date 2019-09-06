National

As SA rages, another woman is murdered

Athandiwe Saba

Another murder: Aviwe Wellem was found raped and stabbed

As the country mourns the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, only a handful of people from a village in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape know of how Aviwe Wellem was found by two boys on Saturday morning — raped and stabbed to death in her bed.

Her uncle, Siphetho Platyi, said the door was locked but no key was in sight, and a knife had been left at the scene.

“It’s unlike her to sleep in until 10 in the morning so umakhulu sent a little boy to wake her up. When the boy arrived, the front door of the house was open but the bedroom door where she slept was locked,” Platyi said.

South Africa (country)gender-based violencefemicideEastern CapeUniversity of Cape Town

