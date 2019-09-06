As SA rages, another woman is murdered

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Athandiwe Saba
06 Sep 2019 00:00
Another murder: Aviwe Wellem was found raped and stabbed
As the country mourns the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, only a handful of people from a village in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape know of how Aviwe Wellem was found by two boys on Saturday morning — raped and stabbed to death in her bed.
Her uncle, Siphetho Platyi, said the door was locked but no key was in sight, and a knife had been left at the scene.
“It’s unlike her to sleep in until 10 in the morning so umakhulu sent a little boy to wake her up. When the boy arrived, the front door of the house was open but the bedroom door where she slept was locked,” Platyi said.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?