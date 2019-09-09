Healthcare system collapsing in Kashmir

Haris Zargar Haris Amin Zargar, from the conflict-torn valley of Kashmir, received the Cultures of Resistance Scholarship to complete a Masters in Violence, Conflict, and Development. He was born and raised in Kashmir's capital, Srinagar, and graduated from the University of Kashmir. He has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism and has worked with many newspapers and wires service in India. He has over five years of work experience as a principal correspondent based in New Delhi. Read more from Haris Zargar @harriszargar