World

Brit spends £30k fighting traffic fine

AFP

Richard Keedwell (71) from Gloucestershire in western England, was clocked driving 35 miles per hour (56 km/h) on a 30-mph stretch of road in 2016 (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

Richard Keedwell (71) from Gloucestershire in western England, was clocked driving 35 miles per hour (56 km/h) on a 30-mph stretch of road in 2016 (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

A British man said he spent tens of thousands of pounds in savings earmarked for his children’s inheritance unsuccessfully fighting a speeding fine — for £100, the BBC reported this week.

Richard Keedwell (71) from Gloucestershire in western England, was clocked driving 35 miles per hour (56 km/h) on a 30-mph stretch of road in 2016.

He challenged the resulting fine, claiming he “could not believe” he had been speeding and that he had “no case to answer”.

But his ultimately futile fight has taken three years to wind its way through the courts — and cost Keedwell “the best part of £30 000” that he had intended to pass on to his sons.

“I regret the amount of money,” the legal crusader was quoted as saying. He said he felt guilty that his family would miss out on the funds and that the case had proved “very stressful”.

“I very simply wanted justice,” he said.

“I’m sick and tired at the whole system which is steamrolling ordinary people”.

The retired engineer told the British broadcaster that about £21 000 had gone on lawyers’ fees, another £7 000 on court costs, plus travel expenses.

He even recruited the help of a video and electronics expert who claimed the speed camera could have been triggered by a fault or another car in an adjacent lane.

Keedwell pursued the case through four lower court hearings and an appeal to a higher court, calling the legal system “seriously flawed” for requiring so many stages.

He was said to be considering whether to continue his legal action with another appeal.

British prosecutors blamed a “multiplicity of issues” for the three-year saga.

A prosecution service spokesman told the BBC that issues raised by the defence required additional hearings and expert evidence. — AFP

traffic finesspeedingEngland

Client Media Releases

MTN
Innovative mobile solutions set to enhance life in SA
Mandela Bay Development
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
SANRAL
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
Futuresense
EPBCS lives up to expectations
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts Spring Graduation ceremonies
FedGroup Financial Services
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA offers Complete Continuity Practitioner course
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN will not tolerate gender-based violence
Ipsos
South Africans weigh in on attitudes towards women
SANRAL
Work on Polokwane ring road resumes
FedGroup Financial Services
Investment tax breaks to consider
Barloworld Logistics
Enabling a sustainable future
MTN
MTN launches Home WiFi 120GB @R399pm and 210GB @ R599 promotions
SANRAL
Local towns benefit from Sanral projects
FedGroup Financial Services
Fedgroup offers Beneficiary Care funds
SANRAL
Huguenot Tunnel upgrades under way
Sebata Holdings
Inzalo acquires majority stake in Sebata Water Group companies
Mandela Bay Development
MBDA manager joins US government sponsored leadership programme
Mandela Bay Development
Global 4IR experts for South African trade show
MTN
Mobile network testing project rates MTN best in SA
Innovative mobile solutions set to enhance life in SA
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
EPBCS lives up to expectations
UKZN hosts Spring Graduation ceremonies
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
ContinuitySA offers Complete Continuity Practitioner course
South Africans weigh in on attitudes towards women
Enabling a sustainable future
Inzalo acquires majority stake in Sebata Water Group companies
Want to publish your media releases here?