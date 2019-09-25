Join our dynamic team as a service provider

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Advertorial
25 Sep 2019 10:40
South African Tourism promotes tourism in South Africa
South African Tourism is a statutory body whose main object is to promote tourism to and within South Africa, by marketing the country as a tourism destination both internationally and domestically. Although accountable to Parliament in South Africa, South African Tourism is an independent and impartial organisation affiliated to the government of the Republic of South Africa.
As a South African government agency, our organisation is compelled to operate within the confines of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) of The Republic of South Africa, which was established to secure transparency, accountability, and sound management of the revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of all South African government agencies.
Section 217 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, prescribes that goods and services must be contracted through a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective, where every potential supplier is given the opportunity to offer goods and services to South African Tourism when needed.
South African Tourism’s head office, is extending an invitation to an experienced, mobile first thinking and user driven websites and applications service provider, to submit a proposal in a bid to be appointed, on a non-exclusive basis, to deliver a suite of service across the full SA Tourism web portfolio: development, maintenance and support, optimisation, SEO and database management.
The appointed service provider will be part of the team for a period of five years, subject to annual performance reviews based on mutually agreed performance KPIs.
The detailed scope of services and tender requirements has been included in the bid document (RFP SAT 163/19) which will be available on Friday, September 20 2019 on the SAT website: https://southafrica.net/gl/en/corporate/page/tenders.
Bidders are to communicate any technical enquiries through the nominated official in writing, no later than September 27 2019. Responses will thus be published on the SAT website by October 1 2019.
Completed documents together with one original proposal, one hard copy and two electronic copies (PDF format, submitted in one sealed envelope) must be hand delivered or sent by courier to the following address by no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, October 10 2019:
Mr Raymond Mabuela, sourcing specialist and nominated official, South African Tourism, 90 Protea, Bojanala House, Chislehurston, Sandton, Tel: 011 895 3182.
All inquiries may be directed to: raymond@southafrica.net
Create Account | Lost Your Password?