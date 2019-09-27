Opinion

EDITORIAL: Sadtu, do the right thing

Editorial

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is holding its ninth national congress at a time when violence at schools seems to be on the rise.

Last week, a male teacher at a school in Limpopo was arrested for sexually abusing boys. In the Eastern Cape, three male teachers from Ngcobo were also arrested last week for luring three boys to their homes under the pretence of helping them with their homework. Instead they were given alcohol and then raped.

These incidents are shocking but they are not rare.
Something must be done by the government to stop abuse at schools. And by Sadtu, the biggest teacher union in the country.

It also has to come out with effective, lasting solutions to how the education system can be changed. This is a system that is obsessed with assessment, instead of acquiring knowledge.

In its own secretariat report, Sadtu alludes to this obsession, saying that the curriculum is not “fit for purpose”. That report goes on to say: “The curriculum, based on excessive assessment and accountability (ticking the box based on standardised curriculum accountability), is educationally and psychologically damaging to our children and cannot change the behaviours, hence so much violence in society.”

Given that most teachers in this country are members of Sadtu, the union has to act on this statement. As we reported earlier this month, the education system is putting unbearable pressure on both learners and teachers without giving impressive results in return. Some of the delegates to the Sadtu conference couldn’t attend because they were at matric spring camps organised by the provincial education departments.

It is incumbent on Sadtu to lead the way and ensure that it is having tough conversations with the minister of basic education about how things can be done differently.

With the power that it has, Sadtu has to do better.

Editorial
South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu)SadtuDepartment of Basic EducationSouth Africa (country)schoolsSadtu conference

Client Media Releases

MTN
Durban team reaches Enactus World Cup semi-finals
Rosebank College
IIE Rosebank College opens campus in Cape Town
North-West University
Pharmacen makes strides in 3D research for a better life for all
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN neurosurgeon on a mission to treat movement disorders
Rosebank College
IIE Rosebank College opens a blended learning campus in Port Elizabeth
University of KwaZulu-Natal
PhD graduate tackles strike participation at Transnet port terminals
Teraco Data Environments
Teraco achieves global top 3 data centre ranking
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN confers honorary doctorate on former public protector
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA's Willem Olivier scoops BCI award
North-West University
Times Higher Education ranks NWU 5th in SA
MTN
Innovative mobile solutions set to enhance life in SA
Mandela Bay Development
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
SANRAL
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
Futuresense
EPBCS lives up to expectations
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts Spring Graduation ceremonies
FedGroup Financial Services
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA offers Complete Continuity Practitioner course
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN will not tolerate gender-based violence
Durban team reaches Enactus World Cup semi-finals
IIE Rosebank College opens campus in Cape Town
Pharmacen makes strides in 3D research for a better life for all
UKZN neurosurgeon on a mission to treat movement disorders
Teraco achieves global top 3 data centre ranking
ContinuitySA's Willem Olivier scoops BCI award
MBDA to host first Eastern Cape Fashion and Design Council
Sanral puts out N2/N3 tenders worth billions
EPBCS lives up to expectations
The benefit of unpacking your payslip
Want to publish your media releases here?