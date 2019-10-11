‘Lobbyists stall arts’ new dawn’

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kwanele Sosibo
11 Oct 2019 00:00
In print: Vatiswa Ndara appealed to the arts minister. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Lobby groups who benefit from the status quo in the entertainment and performing arts industries could be the reason the Performers Protection Amendment Bill and the Copyright Amendment Bill have not been signed into law, says actors’ rights group the South African Guild of Actors.
Adrian Galley, the vice-chairperson and media liaison for the organisation, said there was legal provision for the president to “apply his mind” with regard to enacting the Bills.
International companies, which would have to pay up should South African actors be able to earn royalties from repeated use of their work, were in alliance with organisations that had to account for the collection of artist royalties, but these connections remained largely opaque, Galley said.
The Coalition for Effective Copyright, for example — which has argued against “fair use” in the Copyright Amendment Bill, because it does not provide statutory protection for content creators — is a vast lobby group involving players as big as the David Gresham Entertainment Group and artist network groups such as the Visual Arts Network of South Africa
The two Bills are interrelated in the sense that the Performers Bill would enable artists to be able to claim royalties for the use of their work — rights that musicians have legally enjoyed for decades — and the Copyright Bill makes provisions for the formation of tribunals that would have oversight over collecting societies.
Earlier this week, South African actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote a six-page open letter to the minister of arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, detailing the lopsided power dynamics and the resultant poverty actors work and live under.
