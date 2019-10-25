Politics

Zille’s pyrrhic victory puts DA in chaos

Lester Kiewit, Paddy Harper

Grim reaper: Helen Zille’s election to the Democratic Alliance’s federal council chair has pushed out opponents of her liberal vision. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Helen Zille won control of the Democratic Alliance’s highest decision-making body by a narrow majority of seven votes.

Despite the tight margin, Zille’s election as chairperson of the party’s federal council was the final nail in the coffin of the DA’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, who on Thursday resigned from Parliament and from the party.

The previous day Maimane resigned as party leader, joining the exodus of opponents of Zille’s brand of liberalism. The flight was kicked off on Monday when Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the party.

Mmusi MaimaneJohn SteenhuisenHelen ZilleDemocratic AllianceAthol TrollipSouth Africa (country)Herman Mashaba

