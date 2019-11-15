Report finds most SA universities well run

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
15 Nov 2019 00:00
University of the Witwatersrand (M&G)
Amid infrastructure backlogs, funding for students and governance issues, universities such as Fort Hare and the University of Zululand (UniZulu) are outperforming some of their better-resourced counterparts.
This was revealed recently in a presentation by the department of higher education and training in Parliament before the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.
The presentation focused on the completion rate of the 2013 cohort who should have completed their studies in 2017.
The report showed that the completion rate for students who started studying at Fort Hare in 2013 stood at 65.8% and 71.6% for UniZulu. This compared more favourably than the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), where only 53% and 57.9% of students respectively completed their studies.
The presentation comes after the department had appeared before the committee in August giving a report about governance and infrastructure development at some universities.
But members were unhappy that the department did not give a report about all universities.
So, three weeks ago the department’s officials returned to Parliament to give a presentation about the status of all 26 universities including— among other matters — the institution’s financial health, completion rate, infrastructure delivery and governance.
The presentation revealed that all the universities rely on state subsidies to function, however, the levels of dependency vary.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
Why can’t I read this article?This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.
Create Account | Lost Your Password?