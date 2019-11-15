Education

Report finds most SA universities well run

Bongekile Macupe

University of the Witwatersrand (M&G)

University of the Witwatersrand (M&G)

Amid infrastructure backlogs, funding for students and governance issues, universities such as Fort Hare and the University of Zululand (UniZulu) are outperforming some of their better-resourced counterparts.

This was revealed recently in a presentation by the department of higher education and training in Parliament before the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.

The presentation focused on the completion rate of the 2013 cohort who should have completed their studies in 2017.

The report showed that the completion rate for students who started studying at Fort Hare in 2013 stood at 65.8% and 71.6% for UniZulu. This compared more favourably than the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), where only 53% and 57.9% of students respectively completed their studies.

The presentation comes after the department had appeared before the committee in August giving a report about governance and infrastructure development at some universities.

But members were unhappy that the department did not give a report about all universities.

So, three weeks ago the department’s officials returned to Parliament to give a presentation about the status of all 26 universities including— among other matters — the institution’s financial health, completion rate, infrastructure delivery and governance.

The presentation revealed that all the universities rely on state subsidies to function, however, the levels of dependency vary.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
University of ZululandUniversity of the WitwatersrandUniversity of PretoriaUniversity of Cape TownFort Hare UniversityBlade NzimandeSouth Africa (country)

Client Media Releases

BulkSMS.com
Five ways to use Mobi-gram
North-West University
Leopards Lair 2019: winner fights period poverty
North-West University
NWU consistently among top SA universities in rankings
MTN
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
MIP Holdings
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
ContinuitySA
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
Five ways to use Mobi-gram
Leopards Lair 2019: winner fights period poverty
MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion
Software licensing should be getting simpler, but it's not
Utility outages: looking at the big picture
Want to publish your media releases here?