Namibian elections: The sands are shifting – slowly

Henning Melber Henning Melber (PhD) is also Senior Research Associate, The Nordic Africa Institute, Uppsala; Senior Research Fellow, The Institute for Commonwealth Studies/School for Advanced Study, University of London; Professor Extraordinary, Centre for Africa Studies/University of the Free State, Bloemfontein; and a Director emeritus/Senior Advisor of The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation, Uppsala/Sweden. He is the van Zyl Slabbert Visiting Professor for Sociology and Political Sciences at the University of Cape Town in October/November 2017. Co-editor: Africa Yearbook/Managing co-editor: Africa Spectrum/Editor-in-chief: Strategic Review for Southern Africa