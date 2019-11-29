Continuity is key to fixing education

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Bongekile Macupe
29 Nov 2019 00:00
Prioritise: Education on the African continent is riddled with problems, which Graça Machel says is because policies change too frequently. (Finbarr O’Reilly/Reuters)
The Mail & Guardian’s education reporter, Bongekile Macupe, went to the World Innovation Summit for Education in Qatar to find out how other countries are dealing with education problems similar to South Africa’s
Graça Machel has suggested that perhaps the only way African countries can have good education systems is if they form national pacts to set education priorities that will remain in place until they have been achieved — and not get influenced, manipulated or cancelled by changing governments.
Machel was speaking at a roundtable discussion about“Africa at the forefront of the education revolution”, at the annual World Innovation Summit for Education (Wise) held in Doha, Qatar last week.
“We are saying ‘we must do this, we must do that but, sitting around this table, do we have the power to solve those problems? Who is the one to take the fundamental responsibility of taking our national resources and putting them in exactly the right place and say this is not going to change for the next 20 to 30 years?” Machel asked
“I think education has to be decided in a national pact in which government, business, researchers, civil society organisations, parents and communities all agree that they all have specific priorities and the priorities which are going to be agreed upon.”
This, she said, would ensure that future administrations cannot “change everything because the minister has different priorities and the president has different priorities and the minister of finance has different priorities”.
Machel — the first minister of education in independent Mozambique — said she did not know of any African country which has such a national framework and, as such, most countries on the continent go back and forth on their education priorities.
As an example, Machel pointed to Finland, which was ranked as a relatively poor country 30 years ago and now has one of the best education systems in the world, “because they stuck to the priorities, the national consensus and the allocation of resources”.
Machel told delegates that they should recommend the national pact to their respective countries.
Editor-in-chief of Afrique magazine, Zyad Limam — who moderated the session — said it is estimated that in the next 10 years, 450-million children are going to enter the education system in Africa, but that today only four out of 100 children have a chance to advance to tertiary education.
“How can we reconcile those two numbers?” Limam asked. “Should we invest first in primary education, basic learning, teaching, gender equalities at the very first step or should we invest in higher education so that Africa can move faster at the value chain? Or should we prioritise both? And if we do both, with what resources or what technology?”
Machel said education should be priority number one for any nation that has a dream of helping itself be part of the modern world.
She said, however, what was most critical was to offer basic and secondary education of the highest quality.
