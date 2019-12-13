Student command backs a shake up of EFF top six

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sarah Smit, Thando Maeko13 Dec 2019 00:00
Flexing their muscles: The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command is seeking to disrupt the party’s status quo by backing a ‘contestation’ slate at the EFF’s elective conference. (Delwyn Verasamy)
With all the top six positions up for grabs, the student wing of the Economic Freedom Fighters is backing a “contestation” slate as the party heads to its second elective and policy conference this weekend.
The slate, which puts EFF national chair Dali Mpofu in a top position, will go against a “unity” slate of members of leader Julius Malema’s inner circle — including Floyd Shivambu.
A high-placed insider revealed that the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) — which Malema has openly criticised, suggesting that its fate hangs in the balance — will be backing Mpofu and the “contestation” slate, which seeks to disrupt the status quo and the centralised power of the leadership.
This information is backed up by controversial one-time EFF student command presidential contender Kamvelihle Goba, who told the Mail & Guardian he is confident Mpofu will secure a top spot. The student command has little voting power, with only two delegates at this weekend’s elective conference, though calls for its disbandment have sown seeds of division in the party.
According to the source, there are only two real top-six slates fighting it out this weekend.
